City Launches Survey on Community Centers

The City of Greenville is committed to providing a diverse range of quality programs and services that promote fun, wellness and education in a safe, welcoming environment. To aid in that effort, we’re conducting a community-wide survey to give residents in neighborhoods all over the city a chance to share their experiences, as well as their ideas and suggestions for ways to improve our parks and recreation system. Please take a few moments to provide your feedback by completing the survey below. The deadline to participate is Friday, July 30.