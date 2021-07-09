Wellforce to move Epic infrastructure, 300 digital applications to Amazon's cloud platform
Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce is working with Amazon to move its entire digital healthcare ecosystem, including its Epic EHR infrastructure, to Amazon Web Services, according to a July 8 news release. Wellforce comprises Boston-based Tufts Medical Center, Circle Health, including Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital, and Medford, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Healthcare. Six details:www.beckershospitalreview.com
