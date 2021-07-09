Biden presses Putin to disrupt cybercriminals in Russia as U.S. grapples with latest ransomware attacks
President Joe Biden pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call Friday to take action to stem recent ransomware attacks from Russia-based groups. "I made it very clear to [Putin] that the United States expects, when a ransomware operation is coming from their soil even though it's not, not, sponsored by the state, that we expect them to act," Biden said Friday afternoon at the White House.www.cnbc.com
