Malwarebytes Announces Integration With Datto’s Industry-Leading Tools To Streamline Endpoint Security For Managed Service Providers

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

– Purpose-built cyberprotection tailored for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs) – Enhanced functionality for MSPs to configure, deploy, support and manage client security using Malwarebytes’ endpoint protection technologies. – MSPs to benefit from improved service, productivity and profitability. Malwarebytes a global leader in real-time cyberprotection for people and organizations,...

aithority.com

#Managed Security Service#Endpoint Security#Msps#Malwarebytes Oneview#Isaca#Autotask Psa
