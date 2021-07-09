Malwarebytes Announces Integration With Datto’s Industry-Leading Tools To Streamline Endpoint Security For Managed Service Providers

Background: Security tools play a vital role in enabling developers to build secure software. However, it can be quite challenging to introduce and fully leverage security tools without affecting the speed or frequency of deployments in the DevOps paradigm. Aims: We aim to empirically investigate the key challenges practitioners face when integrating security tools into a DevOps workflow in order to provide recommendations for overcoming the challenges. Method: We conducted a study involving 31 systematically selected webinars on integrating security in DevOps. We used a qualitative data analysis method, i.e., thematic analysis, to identify and understand the challenges of integrating security tools in DevOps. Results: We find that whilst traditional security tools are unable to cater for the needs of DevOps, the industry is developing and adopting new generations of security tools that have started focusing on the needs of DevOps. We have developed a DevOps workflow that integrates security tools and a set of guidelines by synthesizing practitioners' recommendations in the analyzed webinars. Conclusion: Whilst the latest security tools are addressing some of the requirements of DevOps, there are many tool-related drawbacks yet to be adequately addressed.