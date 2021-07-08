An Early Start to the Missoula Valley’s Wildfire Smoke Season

I can handle a world without toilet paper, I can NOT handle a world without Red Bull. Are you having a hard time finding it at your regular stops? Yeah, me too. A couple of weekends ago we met up with a bunch of family in the Big Fork/Swan Lake area and I had forgotten to bring Red Bull, I was distracted with packing up all of the baby needs, if you've had a newborn, you get it. I thought I'd just grab a few when we got there, but that didn't happen. There was no sugar free Red Bull in Ferndale, so anytime a family member would go there, they would return with a regular Red Bull, which was fine, but as the week progressed, there was no RB there, or in Big Fork, as you can see in the sad photo above.