Namogoo Acquires Remarkety, Expanding Its Digital Journey Continuity Platform for Complete Journey Engagement

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Remarkety Provides Retailers With Highly Intelligent, Personalized Email and Sms Campaigns to Engage Online Shoppers. This Will Be Namogoo’s Second Acquisition in Just Over a Year. Namogoo, the Digital Journey Continuity Platform, announced its acquisition of Remarkety, a leading provider of data-driven marketing automation solutions. This is Namogoo’s second strategic...

aithority.com

