ClutchPoints Aims to Expand Reach Through New Partnership With GameOn Technology

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Media Company Takes Consumer Engagement to a New Level With 24/7 Interactions. ClutchPoints, a sports platform for fans, by fans, and GameOn Technology, the industry-leading conversational AI platform, announced that the organization’s official chat application is coming soon to Facebook Messenger. This new experience will focus on the news outlet’s NBA content and is launching during The Finals, expanding the potential reach and interactions ClutchPoints has with its fanbase.

aithority.com

