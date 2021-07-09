Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Michael Andrew Opens Up About Decision Not To Receive COVID Vaccine

By James Sutherland
swimswam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew discussed his reasoning behind not receiving the vaccine prior to the Tokyo Games despite potentially putting his teammates at risk. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. U.S. Olympic swimming star Michael Andrew confirmed that he has not and will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the Tokyo Olympic...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Hawke
Person
Caeleb Dressel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Vaccinations#Usa Swimming#Zoom#The U S Olympic Trials#Usa Swimming#The U S National Team#Ioc#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Swimmer Michael Andrew Admits He Refused to Have Coronavirus Vaccine Before Olympics

Michael Andrew—a U.S. swimming star who has a good chance of bringing home a gold medal from the Tokyo Games—has admitted that he refused to take a coronavirus vaccine before heading out to Japan. Andrew was criticized earlier this year when he revealed himself to be a vaccine sceptic, saying in January: “Just because everyone’s heading in one direction, why do we have to follow that direction?” On Thursday night, he came clean and told media that he has still not had his shots—and has no plans to do so. “I am not fully vaccinated, I’m not vaccinated,” he said. “My reason behind it is, for one, it was kind of a last moment, I didn’t want to put anything in my body that I didn’t know how I would potentially react to... I have not had the vaccine yet and don’t plan on it in the future.” Andrew is the most well-known Olympian to reveal they have not received COVID vaccine.
Worldswimswam.com

World Champion Simona Quadarella Delays Trip to Tokyo Due to Gastroenteritis

World Champion Simona Quadarella did not travel to Tokyo with the Italian National Team due to a diagnosis with Gastroenteritis. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. When the Italian National Team landed in Tokyo on Tuesday for the Olympic Games, there was one notable absence in the...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Breaking The Super-Suited Records: A 2021 Redux

Having taken out the men's 100 fly world record in 2019, Caeleb Dressel is now eyeing Cesar Cielo's super-suited world records in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy: Charge Schmerker. Prior to the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, I took a statistical look at...
SportsESPN

Athletes go it alone in Tokyo as families watch from afar

Michael Phelps reached for his mothers hand through a chainlink fence near the pool. The 19-year-old swimmer had just won his first Olympic medal  gold, of course  at the 2004 Athens Games, and he wanted to share it with the woman who raised him on her own. That...
Sportsswimswam.com

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Previews: Daiya Seto Seeks 400 IM Redemption

Japan's Daiya Seto is primed to make a statement in the men's 400m IM, making up for lost time with his 2020 ethics suspension. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2021 TOKYO SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES. When: Pool swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 1, 2021. Open Water swimming: Wednesday,...
Sportsactionnewsnow.com

Mark Spitz: 'Somebody, someday' can beat Michael Phelps' Olympic record

Mark Spitz, the legendary swimmer who held the record of seven Olympic gold medals in a single Games before Michael Phelps won eight in 2008, says even his fellow American's mark will fall at some stage. The most decorated Olympian of all time, Phelps won eight golds at Beijing, seven...
NFLMining Journal

Who’s ready for the Olympics?

The greatest spectacle in sports is finally about to occur again, one year after it was supposed to. The Summer Olympics begin next Friday and the anticipation is high for pretty much everyone who enjoys them. This is especially true for my wife, who loves to see the best athletes on the planet compete on the largest stage possible.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

As Veteran Leader, Chase Kalisz Eager to Make Second Olympics Count

As Veteran Leader, Chase Kalisz Eager to Make Second Olympics Count. Chase Kalisz was 14 or 15 years old, kicking his way through a set at North Baltimore Aquatic Club and chatting with Michael Phelps. It was after the Beijing Olympics, and the precocious young IMer was picking Phelps’ brain for anything that might be useful.
Sportsswimswam.com

USOPC Announces Historic 613 Person Roster for 2020 Olympic Games

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced a roster of 613 athletes who will be representing the US at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has officially announced a roster of 613 athletes who will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy