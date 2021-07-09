Ohio trooper saves life of man choking on bag of marijuana he swallowed during traffic stop

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper is being credited with saving a man's life during a July 3 traffic stop on Interstate 76 in Portage County. The patrol posted a dash camera video on social media Thursday showing Trooper Charles Hoskin of the Ravenna Post performing the Heimlich maneuver on a man who allegedly swallowed a bag of marijuana after he was pulled over for driving 94 mph in a 70 mph zone at about 8:39 p.m. in Rootstown.