Iveda Launches AI-Based IvedaMobile For Instant Face And License Plate Recognition

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Iveda the worldwide provider of IvedaAI intelligent video search technology, Sentir video surveillance products, IvedaPinpoint and IvedaHome IoT (Internet of Things) platforms with smart devices, today announced the launch of the second generation of IvedaMobile. The IvedaMobile app transforms a smartphone or tablet into a video surveillance camera, which becomes a part of an existing video surveillance system integrated with IvedaAI.

#Face Recognition#License Plates#Smartphone#Security Camera#Surveillance Cameras#Ivedapinpoint#Ivedahome#Ivedamobile#Lpr#Grand View Research
