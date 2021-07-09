Inspur AI Servers Demonstrate Leading Performance In The Latest MLPerf Training v1.0 Benchmarks
Inspur improves its performance over previous MLPerf™ Training Benchmarks, setting four single node performance records in image Classification, NLP, Object Detection (light weight) and Recommendation. Recently, MLCommons a well-known open engineering consortium, released new results for MLPerf Training v1.0, the organization’s machine learning training performance benchmark suite. Inspur topped the...aithority.com
