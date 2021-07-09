Cancel
Fed planning to taper, finally? Gary Wagner talks gold impact

kitco.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com, discusses with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, the Fderal Reserve’s next steps in monetary policy, and how a tapering of mortgage-backed securities purchases can impact the bond and gold markets. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries,...

www.kitco.com

Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver feel the bite of bearish outside markets Monday

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are are lower near midday U.S. trading Monday, with silver prices...
Marketskitco.com

Hedge funds still bullish on gold but sentiment appears to be shifting

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The CFTC disaggregated Commitments of Traders report for the week ending July 13 showed money managers increase their...
Marketsfxempire.com

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury Notes Drop as well as Gold

The higher the yield in the 10-year note (interest paid to the purchaser) has an inverse correlation to the price of gold. That means as yields rise in the U.S. debt instruments, it pressures gold to lower pricing. Inversely as yields drop in U.S. debt instruments it tends to create bullish undertones for gold pricing.
Businesskitco.com

Inflation soars, Powell remains unmoved. What about gold?

The CPI surged 5.4% in June, but Powell still sees inflation as transitory. For now, gold has risen under the dovish Fed's wing amid higher inflation. Did you think that 5% was high inflation? Or that inflation has already peaked? Wrong! Inflation rose even further in June, although it was already elevated in May. Indeed, the consumer price index surged 0.9% in the last month, following a 0.6% jump in May. It was the largest one-month change since June 2008, during the Great Recession.
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Maintaining Bullish Channel

The yellow metal joins the sell-off that dominated the markets last Friday, supported by a stronger US dollar, higher Treasury yields, and weak monetary policy. Market analysts are optimistic that gold prices are still above $1800. The price of an ounce of gold fell at the end of trading to the level of 1809 dollars, after last week's gains, to the resistance level of 1834 dollars an ounce, its highest in a month.
Businessfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Steering the Wagon in the Face of Rising Inflation

Buying pressures on the safe-haven currency further tamed precious metal’s shine, with gold dropping about 1% in value trading near $1,815 per ounce. Recent price patterns, DXY bulls are holding support at 92.7 area though they face an uphill battle breaking above 93 index points with U.S Fed Chief, Jerome Powell reiterating that rising inflation was likely to be transitory and that the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank would continue to support the $21.5 trillion economy.
Businesskitco.com

Is the U.S. dollar doomed?

(Kitco News) The inflation debate is back in the headlines, but gold is trading down nearly 1% on Friday. Analysts are keeping a close eye on the U.S. dollar and the bond market for clues as to where gold might head next. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: More Upside on Fed Bets, Safe-Haven Flows

US Dollar benefiting from strong fundamental backdrop. Accelerated bets on taper talks helping fuel USD Strength. Safe-haven flows aiding Greenback as Asia battle Covid. The US Dollar finds itself in a solid fundamental position that may lead to further gains as Federal Reserve taper talk bets increase. Traders began to ramp up bets on accelerated monetary policy tightening following June’s FOMC meeting, which showed an upward revision in the Fed’s Dot Plot. Nevertheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has pushed back on the notion that the central bank will begin tapering soon. The dovish pushback saw investors move back into US Treasuries.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Fed's Evans: taper bar could be met later this year

(Reuters) -Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Thursday that he wants to see more improvement in the labor market before reducing the Fed's support for the economy, but that the bar for tapering asset purchases could be met "later this year." "Given the more recent months of...
Marketskitco.com

Is the correction phase over for gold companies yet?

John Feneck, founder of Feneck Consulting, discusses with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, the outlook for the gold sector. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
Marketsmining.com

Gold stock upleg rebound

The gold miners’ stocks are still grinding sideways after last month’s Fed-rate-hike scare. This technical basing is laying the foundation for this interrupted gold-stock upleg to rebound. Today’s low gold-stock prices relative to the metal they mine will amplify that coming upside. The leading gold-stock index was just slammed back down to the support of its secular valuation uptrend, portending a big mean reversion higher.
Businessbondbuyer.com

Fed’s Bullard urges start of bond taper with jobs goals met

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the central bank has met its goal of achieving “substantial further progress” on both inflation and employment, urging policy makers to move forward in reducing stimulus. “I think we are in a situation where we can taper,” Bullard said Thursday...
Businesskitco.com

Gold hits 1-month peak after Fed's Powell calms taper fears

* Powell says tapering "still a ways off" * Platinum hits one-month high (Updates prices) July 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose their highest level in a month on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell played down fears of the early easing of monetary support, sending the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields lower.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Gold jumps 1%, restores safe-haven appeal as US Central Bank jettisons taper-talk

The safe-haven gold futures’ prices gained over 1 per cent after the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell had told in a congressional hearing earlier on Wednesday that the US Central Bank would continue to maintain an accommodative monetary policy despite a scary pick-up in the inflation indicators, restoring a safe-haven appeal for the safe-haven yellow metal while unnerving the American currency.
Businesskitco.com

Gold, silver see steady price action ahead of Powell, round 2

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading near steady in early U.S. dealings Thursday. The marketplace awaits Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to a Senate committee, after he leaned easy on monetary policy when speaking to a House of Representatives panel on Wednesday. August gold futures were last up $1.40 at $1,826.40 and September Comex silver was last up $0.044 at $26.315 an ounce.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps as Powell plays down Fed taper talk

* Fed’s Powell says economy ‘a ways off’ from bond taper. * U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years in June. * HSBC expects platinum to be in a small surplus this year (Updates prices, adds comment) July 14 (Reuters) - Gold jumped on Wednesday after U.S....

