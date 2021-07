There’s a small town in Texas that has taken a stance against solar panels in a weird way. That stance was actually taken back in 2012 via a city ordinance. Tyler, Texas, is what I’ve always considered the midpoint between Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas. Stop at the truck stop to get some rocks, fudge, and a bathroom break and continue on. The city’s stance against solar was taken back in 2012 in the form of the ordinance because city officials just didn’t like how solar panels looked on the roofs of residential homes.