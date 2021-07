Pop singer Griff was getting ready the morning of the BRIT Awards when a bouquet of flowers appeared, mysteriously signed, “From your friend Taylor.” To her surprise, it was Taylor Swift. Her sweet friendship with the “Cardigan” singer began in November last year on Twitter, Griff says, and blossomed into a beautiful, mutual adoration (though Griff had long been a Swiftie). At the BRIT ceremony in May, their relationship hit a peak: Swift shouted-out Griff in her speech and invited her to hang out in her dressing room, where they shared fries in their sparkly and frilly gowns. Griff soaked in the moment.