Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Named Ingram Micro’s 2021 Blue Series Partner Of The Year And CORE Partner Of The Year For North America

By AIT News Desk
 8 days ago

Converge took home both awards at this years’ IBM Blue Series Summit. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been awarded Ingram Micro Inc.’s North America Partner of the Year and CORE Partner of the Year for 2021. Both awards were announced during this years’ IBM Blue Series Event, held virtually by Ingram Micro.

Comments / 0

