Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Named Ingram Micro’s 2021 Blue Series Partner Of The Year And CORE Partner Of The Year For North America

Leading managed service provider in Brazil builds on existing HPE partnership to drive competitive advantage for its cloud business and customers with HPE GreenLake. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that Sercompe, a leading IT management service provider in Brazil, has selected HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform to power its expanded industry-leading portfolio of cloud solutions. The updated Sercompe portfolio of as-a-service solutions will be powered by the HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform and intelligent, self-managing HPE Nimble Storage solutions, enabling the business to scale up and down to meet business requirements, develop new offerings more quickly and easily respond to any workload and compute requirement from its own end-user customers.