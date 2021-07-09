St. Anthony School Of Nursing Holds Final Reunion

Officials from St. Anthony Regional Hospital joined 35 nurses in the final reunion of the St. Anthony School of Nursing. President and CEO, Ed Smith, and Development Director, Trish Robers, shared their appreciation for the legacy created by those nurses who graduated from the educational institution. The school was opened on Oct. 1, 1905 by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and was called the Antonian Training School. The name was later changed to the St. Anthony School of Nursing. The June 26 reunion paid tribute to the 657 nurses who graduated from the three-year program in the 55 years of the school’s existence. A full listing of the attendees in the photo can be found below.