Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

St. Anthony School Of Nursing Holds Final Reunion

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials from St. Anthony Regional Hospital joined 35 nurses in the final reunion of the St. Anthony School of Nursing. President and CEO, Ed Smith, and Development Director, Trish Robers, shared their appreciation for the legacy created by those nurses who graduated from the educational institution. The school was opened on Oct. 1, 1905 by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and was called the Antonian Training School. The name was later changed to the St. Anthony School of Nursing. The June 26 reunion paid tribute to the 657 nurses who graduated from the three-year program in the 55 years of the school’s existence. A full listing of the attendees in the photo can be found below.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Lou#Mary Jo#La Raine Squibb Bushman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Gainesville, MOOzark County Times

GHS all-school reunion to be held Sept. 4

Organizers with the Gainesville High School all-school reunion have been busy mailing out invitations for this year’s Sept. 4 event, which will be held at GHS. Event organizer Paula Rose and a dedicated committee of 20 to 25 other community members have spent months on the phone, on social media and searching online to update and correct addresses before they mailed out the invitations.
Vernon County, WILa Crosse Tribune

Vernon County Teacher's College alums to hold reunion July 24

The 33rd annual reunion of the Alumni Club of Vernon County Normal/County Teacher’s College will be held at Borgen’s Cafe in Westby, Saturday, July 24. Registration and social hour is at 11 a.m., followed by a noon luncheon. Membership in the alumni club is open to former normal school/teacher’s college...
Educationphillipscountynews.com

MHS Class of 1971 holds reunion

The Class of 1971 held a 50th reunion. A total of 44 classmates participated in at least part of the reunion. Back row Rosie VanHoudt (Bednarczyk), Sarese Stevens (Pankratz), Margie Sawyer (Stevens), Beth Long (Goertz), Linda Perry (Ruble), Debbie Seaford (Severide), Denise Licht (Floren), Maureen Golic (Lundman), Patty Molloy, Patty Lang (Simons), Mike Duncan, Jim Vennes, Tom Kalczak. Front row in gazebo: Carla Sawyer (Shaw), Julie Henderson (Bullard), Jackie Jones (Campbell), and Kari Benzinger (Ophiem). Bottom row: Jerry Salveson, Larry Waters, Norman Barnard, Bud Slade, Keith Pankratz, Tim Bullard, Bim Oxarart, Pat Murray, Jon Bourassa, Vicki Oxarart (Olson), Lance Ivanish, Wade Hasler, John Kalal, Mike Kaufman, Bryce Campbell, Carrie Hammar, Doug Kaufman, Gene Compton, Larry Young, Arne Lefdahl. Others attending not in picture were Dan Perry, Leta Nordlund (Reiter), Craig LaFond, Brenda Nessland, Mike Lowney, Craig Stiles and Janine Simanton (Stiles). Courtesy Photo.
High Schoolscttx.com

Memories Of C.H. Daniels School Reunions

July 14, 2021 - As the days come and go in July 2021, the memories of C. H. Daniels High reunions stay on the mind of many of the alumni throughout the states. In 2010 the new committee of the school reunion brought back the reunions to the town after a few years absence.
EducationLincoln Journal Star

Retrospective of St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing, 1889-1970

1889 – St. Elizabeth Hospital established on South Street, 11th to 13th streets. 1918 – A school for the education of nurses is established; students housed in a section of the oldest part of the hospital. 1920 – First class of nursing students (three students) graduates. 1923 – Chapel of...
Philipsburg, PAState College

North Philipsburg school reunion lives on

PHILIPSBURG — The North Philipsburg Elementary School, built in 1908, was turned into apartments back in 1968, but that hasn’t stopped the school’s history lessons from living on. Yvonne Maruschak and her daughters organize the “Northy” School reunion every year. “We do this every July,” Maruschak said. “Last year would...
Auburn, MESun-Journal

Edward Little High School Class of 1956 plans reunion at Auburn venue

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Please help spread the word to the Edward Little High School Class of 1956. We’re having a mini-reunion at 3 p.m. July 22 at Taber’s. I received a call from a classmate on July 5. He went to Taber’s that day for lunch and noticed that a schedule for the mini-reunions had been posted. Members of the classes of 1955 and 1956 were meeting that night.
Oklahoma StateArkansas Online

She began nursing school at 45, then wrote a book

Lenora Daniel McWilliams had dreamed of being a nurse since childhood, and after raising her children she did just that. "I started nursing school on my 45th birthday," says McWilliams, now 83. "I had wanted to do it all my life, but my children came first." She didn't tell her...
Public Healthsonomasun.com

School Nurse team meets the challenge

School District Nurses Daniela Ziemer, Emily Henke, and Erin Weaver. Performing the duties of a health professional for a school district, and during an unprecedented pandemic, has put a renewed focus on how our own district nurses play a vital role in our community’s safety and well-being. Working quietly behind...
High Schoolpinebluffspost.com

Grover-Pawnee hold All Year Reunion

The Grover-Pawnee High School Reunion at the Grover High School was on June 27. It started at 12:30 p. m. with a blessing from Pastor Carol Opdycke. Everybody brought some delicious food to eat at the carry-in. The Master of Ceremonies, Roger Copeland opened up the program with the Pledge...
Marion, INindwes.edu

IWU School of Nursing to Receive Diversity in Nursing Grant

IWU is one of eight nursing schools in Indiana that will receive funding to promote health equity and diversity. The Indiana Center for Nursing (ICN) is one of 24 organizations throughout the nation that will receive funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to work toward a culture of health and equity. The ICN was selected as a Diversity in Nursing grantee; their submission highlighted the importance of collaborating with diverse stakeholders and creating replicable strategies to diversify the field of nursing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy