On 'Butter Miracle Suite One,' Counting Crows Find Inspiration In A New Format

By Raina Douris
NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Counting Crows album — the band's first in seven years — is not your typical release. As the title suggests, Butter Miracle Suite One is a record more accurately described as a suite. The four tracks are like movements, connecting and flowing into each other. For songwriter and...

MoviesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE BLACK CROWES PARTNER With THE CODA COLLECTION To Release New Film 'Brothers Of A Feather'

THE BLACK CROWES have joined forces with The Coda Collection to premiere "Brothers Of A Feather", a new film celebrating the welcomed 2020 reunion of the Robinson brothers as well as three superb concert and studio performance programs which present the band at the peak of their power. The partnership culminates today with the release of "Brothers Of A Feather", which captures THE BLACK CROWES founders Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting as a duo at an intimate, sold-out concert from San Francisco on March 6, 2020 — just prior to the pandemic shutdown. Never before seen in full, the intimate, stripped-down arrangements of CROWES standards such as "She Talks To Angels", "Remedy" and "Wiser Time" give the music's lyrics and structures a welcomed new perspective. "Brothers of a Feather" is available to stream in full exclusively on The Coda Collection beginning July 9.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Exclusive: Watch The Black Crowes Perform "Remedy" in New Concert Film

The Coda Collection has been steadily releasing incredible exclusive content for music lovers everywhere with their impressive array of concert films and documentaries. Today (July 9), The Black Crowes have teamed up with The Coda Collection to premiere Brothers of a Feather, a film that captures brothers Chris and Rich Robinson reuniting for an intimate, sold-out 2020 show in San Francisco right before the pandemic caused shutdowns that disrupted the music industry.
MusicSFGate

H.E.R. Still Finds Inspiration in Prince and 'Martin'

H.E.R. doesn’t want her music to be boxed in. “When I was creating it, I wasn’t really aiming for anything,” the singer-songwriter-instrumentalist said of “Back of My Mind,” her new 21-track album. “But when I started sequencing it and putting it together, I realized that a lot of the songs that I created were different moods of R&B.”
MusicNPR

Foxing, 'Draw Down The Moon'

To recap: In advance of the group's forthcoming record Draw Down The Moon, Foxing's already shared a 7 minute track with WHY? and an interactive series of online games called "rituals." And now, in its latest move, the band's released a video for the title track starring Broadway star André De Shields. It might feel over the top if it weren't simply par for the course – the band already released a song in five languages! – for the St. Louis trio. "Draw Down The Moon," much like previous singles "Go Down Together" and "Where The Lightning Strikes Twice," proves once again that the band is far less interested in tradition than transcending whatever genre camp it came from. And lucky us for that: It's downright thrilling to watch this band go big by making bombastic music that isn't afraid to be unabashedly Foxing.
Moviesguitar.com

The Black Crowes announce new concert film celebrating their reunion

The Black Crowes have announced a new film entitled Brothers Of A Feather, celebrating their 2020 reunion and their March 2020 concert. Made in partnership with The Coda Collection, the film arrives on the service with a number of other historic Black Crowes concert films. Brothers Of A Feather captures...
Musictheprp.com

Zealot R.I.P. (Pig Destroyer, Darkest Hour, Etc.) Debut “Red Queen Phenomenon”

Supergroup Zealot R.I.P. have released the track “Red Queen Phenomenon” from their album “The Extinction Of You“. That new effort is presently on course for a September 10th release through Three One G Records. Blake Harrison commented of the song:. “‘Red Queen Phenomenon‘-Had a couple rough nights out with some...
MusicantiMUSIC

Red River Hymn Share Russell Crowe Inspired 'Divorce Party'

"Sad Southern Rock" band Red River Hymn have released their brand new single "Divorce Party", which is that a track from their forthcoming "Oakview" EP that will arrive in September. The group explained the unusual inspiration for the track, "when Russell Crowe announced he was having this huge celebratory divorce...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Listen To Haim’s Summery new Single, ‘Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache’

After teasing its imminent arrival earlier this week, Haim have shared a breezy new single titled “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache”, landing today as part of the soundtrack for the Netflix film The Last Letter Of Your Love. You can check the track out below. The song was produced by Dave...
MusicNPR

Yebba, 'October Sky'

It's a hard time to be a champion singer in pop – the kind who can really nail a vocal run, hit a high note with golden confidence and interpret a lyric with a stage actor's bravado. In 2021, murmuring ASMR gurus and gum-snapping rappers dominate. But Abigail Smith, who goes by inverted pseudonym Yebba, shows how to do it on this song that's been haunting my ears since June. "October Sky" starts out in that quiet, inward space so familiar in these Eilish days, as Yebba invokes a lo-fi filtered childhood memory of a lost loved one. Slowly, word by word, she builds tension, until she breaks through with one of those runs – and suddenly the song catapults into space. Mark Ronson's strikingly tasteful production allows Yebba to lead as her memory becomes a burden, a treasure and an open door; she flies through it in the end, in full-throated catharsis. What's remarkable is that she never sacrifices the intimacy of those first tentative notes. A master class in conveying complex emotions.
Musicedm.com

Watch Porter Robinson's Trippy Visualizer Video for "dullscythe"

Porter Robinson has unveiled a breathtaking visualizer video for "dullscythe," a track from his critically acclaimed sophomore album Nurture. Robinson has harnessed the creativity of one of the most forward-thinking Nurture cuts and actualized it with a haunting audiovisual. Developed by Taiwanese visual artist Jie Liou, the trippy visualizer features glittery imagery from a digitized forest to match the glitchy, bitpop-inspired song.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Gary Corbett Dies: 2nd Member of Cinderella to Pass on Same Day

Gary Corbett, a producer, songwriter and keyboard player best known for co-writing “She Bop,” a Top 5 single for Cyndi Lauper in 1984, and his touring work with KISS and Cinderella, died yesterday (July 14, 2021). Corbett, believed to be 62 years old, died after a battle with lung cancer, one day before his birthday. He was the second member of the glam rock band Cinderella to die that day, following the death at 58 of the group’s longtime lead guitarist, Jeff LaBar.

Comments / 0

