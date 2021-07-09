Cancel
Peggy Gou, 'I Go'

By Lars Gotrich
NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's vibe and there's substance – Peggy Gou's got both in spades. The Berlin-based, South Korean-born producer and DJ takes her time between singles, but every side shimmers with danceable depth. Peggy Gou says "I Go" is a tribute to her teenage years: "My own reimagination of the sounds I grew up loving." The '90s house-inspired track vibrates like a glitter-pink Walkman on a summer day, its melody effervescent, backed by swagger-jacked synth-funk that turbocharges in the last minute.

Peggy Gou Shares New Mystical Acid House Track, “I Go”

Just a month after releasing her first original song in two years, Korean superstar Peggy Gou is back with another whimsical single. This new one is called “I Go,” and features some signature Peggy elements that we can’t get enough of. “I Go” starts off with a groovy drum rhythm...
Peggy Gou returns with summer-ready house jam ‘I Go’

House royalty Peggy Gou is building momentum with her latest summertime bop “I Go.” Released via her own Gudu Records, “I Go” carries Gou’s inimitable shimmering flair throughout the effervescent house offering. In short, it’s another DJ must-have that proves Gou is seemingly always at the top of her game. In a release, she shared the inspirations behind her latest single:
Peggy Gou returns with childhood-inspired single ‘I Go’

Peggy Gou has returned with a brand new single – listen to ‘I Go’ below. The track, which is the second of two singles the producer has shared this summer, is inspired by her experiences as a teenager in Korea. “When I was a teenager in Korea, we didn’t have...
First Spin: The Week's Best New Dance Tracks From Peggy Gou, Icona Pop, Amtrac & More

New music? We've got it. From house to deep house to dance pop and beyond, here are the best new dance tracks out this week. After applying a balm to our collective anxiety last month with the downtempo ballad “Nabi,” Peggy Gou is pulling us back onto the dancefloor with her new track “I Go.” Despite her relatively short tenure in the dance world, Gou is becoming a perennial summer banger-bringer, with hits such as 2018’s “It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)” and 2019’s “Starry Night” already in her pocket. (Last summer doesn’t count, for obvious reasons.)
Ariana Grande a racist? Wedding video upsets fans

It’s been almost two months since Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism. Los Angeles (USA) – It’s been almost two months since the US singer Ariana Grande (28, “Positions”) her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), married. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.
Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...
Cause of Biz Markie’s Death

Raper and DJ Biz Markie or Marcel Theo Hall (April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021), died this evening from complications of Diabetes. he was 57. At the time of his death, he was with his wife Tara Hall. Biz was most famous for his hits “Just a Friend” and...
Shania Twain sets pulses racing in strapless dress and cowboy hat

Shania Twain has an incredible sense of style and never disappoints when it comes to her performance outfits. And the Canadian country singer took her fans on a trip down memory lane this week after sharing footage from her iconic music video for her song, I Ain't No Quitter. The...
Who is DaniLeigh’s boyfriend? Drama with DaBaby explained as she announces she’s pregnant

American singer Dani Leigh announced on Instagram today that she was pregnant, months after breaking up with rapper DaBaby. The 26-year-old looked well into her pregnancy and posed in front of a waterfall in the Dominican Republic. The post was captioned, “as you grow, so does my love, discipline and focus.” Fans are speculating that Leigh is pregnant with DaBaby’s child.
Billie Eilish reacts to fan criticism of her permissiveness: “Can I go”

Billie Eilish showed up on Instagram with a deep neckline and corsage. Image: Screenshot / Instagram / billieeilish. Billie Eilish’s fans criticize her for permissive images: This is how the singer reacts. Every time Billie Eilish shares something on her Instagram account with her 87.6 million subscribers, she can expect...
50 Cent: ‘Too rich? There’s no such thing’

When 50 Cent came off his first major headline tour, he had 38 million dollars sitting in his bank account. At the time, his monthly bills came to $800, plus the cost of the Mercedes-Benz C220 he'd bought for his grandmother. Fiddy sensed the IRS hovering – there was only one thing to do with this newfound wealth. Spend it. It was 2003, the year the artist born Curtis Jackson released his career-making, game-changing studio debut Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – a brisk, funk-inflected reflection on a life most violent. Just three years earlier, he'd cheated...
Peggy Tarr: Bored?

At a July 4th get-together, one person asked if the month of July had a National Month designation. No one knew. I decided to Google the question. Wow! There were at least 15 National Month titles for July. I was struck by two of the titles: World Watercolor Month (included in Evanston’s Blick Art Supply Store ad) and National Anti-Boredom Month.
‘I Go To Sleep’: Long Before The Pretenders, Peggy Lee Sang Ray Davies

Many fans of the Pretenders who helped their 1981 single “I Go To Sleep” become their third Top 10 UK hit were aware that it was a cover of a Ray Davies composition, from the early years of the Kinks. Some even knew that the band never officially recorded the song themselves. Their original demo of it surfaced in 1998 on an expanded reissue of their second album, Kinda Kinks.
RÜFÜS DU SOL Drop First Original Song in 3 Years, “Alive”

RÜFÜS DU SOL are finally back with new original music! After a three year break between original releases, one of Australia’s premiere exports has delivered a brand new single titled “Alive.”. This new song is masterfully put together. The rich synth work along with Tyrone’s immediately recognizable vocals will have...
Valentino Khan X Nitti Gritti – Your Body

If there’s any collab that’s able to get things rolling again, it’s this one between Valentino Khan and Nitti Gritti. Two of dance music’s most versatile house heads, taste, and noisemakers releasing a fired-up tune like ‘Your Body’ – you know this is going to turn out exciting. Make way for a high energy load of jacked-up bass, bursting out with pumped-up beats, pitched vocals, and a series of drops to die for. ‘Your Body’ is all you want right now, catch it on Spinnin’ Records.
Natsuki Tamura: Koki Solo

Birthday celebrations have found their way into jazz recordings since the Louis Armstrong era. Illinois Jacquet, Duke Ellington, Oscar Peterson, and Jaco Pastorius have directly baked the cake into album titles while other artists have taken an indirect approach to celebrating. Satoko Fujii broke the mold in 2019 with a new release each month in commemoration of her sixtieth birthday. Now her partner and frequent collaborator, Natsuki Tamura takes a page from Fujii's book with his solo recording Koki Solo. The release is in celebration of Tamura's seventieth birthday.
Yebba, 'October Sky'

It's a hard time to be a champion singer in pop – the kind who can really nail a vocal run, hit a high note with golden confidence and interpret a lyric with a stage actor's bravado. In 2021, murmuring ASMR gurus and gum-snapping rappers dominate. But Abigail Smith, who goes by inverted pseudonym Yebba, shows how to do it on this song that's been haunting my ears since June. "October Sky" starts out in that quiet, inward space so familiar in these Eilish days, as Yebba invokes a lo-fi filtered childhood memory of a lost loved one. Slowly, word by word, she builds tension, until she breaks through with one of those runs – and suddenly the song catapults into space. Mark Ronson's strikingly tasteful production allows Yebba to lead as her memory becomes a burden, a treasure and an open door; she flies through it in the end, in full-throated catharsis. What's remarkable is that she never sacrifices the intimacy of those first tentative notes. A master class in conveying complex emotions.

