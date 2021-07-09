Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Calhoun; Webster Strong Thunderstorm over Webster County At 1203 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Fort Dodge Regional Airport, or 7 miles west of Fort Dodge, moving southeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Rainfall amounts up to two inches will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fort Dodge, Gowrie, Fort Dodge Regional Airport, Coalville, Otho, Duncombe, Callender, Harcourt, Barnum, Moorland, Clare, Somers, Knierim, Woodman Hollow State Park, Dolliver Memorial State Park and Lizard Creek State Recreation Area.