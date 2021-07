If you’re looking for a new laptop and you don’t want to spend too much, we think you’re really going to like the HP 17z-cp000 Laptop. Great value at the best of times, it just got even cheaper with HP dropping its price down to only $400 — a saving of $60. If you’ve spent plenty of time in the past grappling with the fact that many laptops have small screens, you’re going to adore that this one has a great 17-inch screen. It’s going to make working on the move so much more convenient than before.