I have to say, I’m going to miss these international tournaments when they’re gone. I feel like this isn’t always the case, but I find all of the Euro semifinalists relatively likable. Naturally, I like some more than others but I have not developed an animosity towards any of them. That could be down to not having the time to commit to disliking a team, but as I think about it, I can pretty easily explain why I like all of them.