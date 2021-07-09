Rhodes relaunches for a new chapter as Rhodes Music Group Ltd.

Express yourself in a powerful way with the BOSS EURUS GS-1 electric guitar. This guitar has everything you expect from a high-quality electric guitar, plus a polyphonic synth engine. Also, with Bluetooth onboard, you can customize the synth audio and modify performance parameters wirelessly. In fact, this instrument features 6 onboard memories for storing different synth sounds. What’s more, you get premium playability with a 24-fret neck, compound radius rosewood fingerboard, and offset double-cutaway body design. Meanwhile, the GS-1 Editor app for iOS and Android gives you further control. Crafted in Japan with professional details and components, the EURUS GS-1 is a joy to play. Moreover, the synth engine runs on four AA batteries or an optional PSA-series adaptor. Finally, this beautiful guitar comes with a high-quality CB-EG10 gig bag.