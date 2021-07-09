Cancel
Rhodes relaunches for a new chapter as Rhodes Music Group Ltd.

By Sam Willings
musictech.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhodes has announced its revival, returning under completely new management and under the name Rhodes Music Group Ltd. : Month in music tech: the biggest news of June 2021. The UK-based brand is headed by chairman Matt Pelling, who says that its mission is to “continue founder Harold Rhodes’ development of the highest quality musical instruments”. Pelling adds that the new company will “stay true to Rhodes’ heritage whilst future-proofing the Rhodes brand for new generations of artists, with an evolving suite of beautifully designed, lovingly made and inspirational music products”.

