The UK is on a fresh collision course with the EU after insisting it does not owe £3.5bn of its whopping Brexit “divorce bill”.For the first time, the Treasury has announced the sum it believes are its liabilities for 43 years of EU membership – putting it at £37.3bn.But, last week, Brussels insisted the true amount is £40.8bn, saying it did not expect the demand to “be contested” by London.The UK has already begun to hand over some of the money, for everything from agreed development projects in deprived regions, and science programmes, to the pensions of EU officials.Payments will...