DeKalb Community Calendar

9-11 a.m. — Confidential Shredding Services will be in the Eckhart Public Library parking lot at 212 W. 12th St. to provide secure document shredding services to the community at no cost in a drive-through format. The documents being shredded must be personal and not business related. Spiral notebooks, paper clips, and staples are permitted, but binder clips cannot be part of the documents. Document owners may watch their items being shredded, but they must stay in their car.