Seattle, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Des Moines & Seattle

Posted by 
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDvvA_0asDx4R200

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – in Des Moines and Seattle.

The first Open House is a fabulous Contemporary single level 3-bedroom 1.5-bath Normandy Vista home:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YEWF_0asDx4R200

The open concept design features bamboo floors, sliding barn doors, clean lines and neutral colors.

Meticulously updated and maintained inside and out! New Kitchen, baths, floors, windows, roof and heating/cooling.

Nothing left for you to do but move in!

Own your own piece of privacy in this huge tranquil back yard with covered patio!

Back yard has large tuff shed with electricity for your hobbies or work.

Easy commute to I-5, 405 and SeaTac RV parking and plug in on north side of the house.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, July 10: 1 – 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 11: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 19602 2nd Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $550,000
  • MLS Number: 1799100
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Year Built: 1953
  • Approximate House SqFt: 1,260 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,267 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

  • Bamboo/Cork
  • Ceramic Tile
  • Bath Off Master
  • Cable Connected
  • Natural Gas Available
  • Sewer Connected

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqwIp_0asDx4R200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyz65_0asDx4R200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jzq3_0asDx4R200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RX566_0asDx4R200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V10Lg_0asDx4R200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rX1vd_0asDx4R200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkM98_0asDx4R200

MAP:

Next up – welcome to Trethway Cottage! This Spanish styled home is ready to be restored to its former glory:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXlVd_0asDx4R200

Huge 13,260 square foot corner lot. 3-4 car detached garage Master bedroom with 3/4 bathroom and walk in closet.

Hardwood floors, tile fireplace, arched doorway and formal dining room add to its charm.

This property could possibly be sub-divided buyer to verify.

The property is being sold AS IS, with no warranties expressed or implied.

WHEN:

  • Friday, July 9: 6 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 10: Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 11: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 10838 26th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $550,000
  • MLS Number: 1803062
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Year Built: 1930
  • Approximate House SqFt: 1,490 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 13,260 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

  • Ceramic Tile
  • Hardwood
  • Bath Off Master
  • Dining Room
  • Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N18hX_0asDx4R200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGl7K_0asDx4R200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=489JRc_0asDx4R200

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses snd organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Comments / 0

