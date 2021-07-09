The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano Makes 986 HP Feel Easy
Turn 6 is the tightest corner at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track. A 180-degree left-hander, the late-apex bend forces you to come to a near stop before rocketing off on to the back straight. In any normal high-horsepower car, you’d have to slowly ease into the throttle on the way out to get a perfect exit. Otherwise, you’re lighting up tires or kicking in traction control, losing time. But not in the SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano.www.roadandtrack.com
Comments / 0