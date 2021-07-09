The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano Makes 986 HP Feel Easy

The tides are changing in the automotive seas. In terms of production, Ferrari is a small fish. With just over 9,000 cars shipped in 2020, Ferrari's volume is less than 1% of a mainstream player like Toyota. However, in terms of history and prestige, it's hard to get much bigger than the prancing horse, and though the brand has gotten this far largely by doing its own thing, even the House of Enzo can't ignore the brave new world of electrification.