Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $71M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Charlotte, Durham
CHARLOTTE AND DURHAM, N.C. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of a four-property industrial portfolio located in Charlotte and Durham. Rob Cochran, Stewart Calhoun, Casey Masters, Nolan Ashton, David Finger, Sara Owen, Fermin Deoca and Eric Ridlehoover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, funds managed by Rialto Capital Management LLC, in the transaction. DRA Advisors, on behalf of a separate account client, acquired the properties for $71 million.rebusinessonline.com
Comments / 0