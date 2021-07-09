Northern Italian restaurant Serena Pastificio opens soon at Colony Square
A 230-seat Italian restaurant, Serena Pastificio, will soon add to the dining options at the newly renovated Colony Square in Midtown, with the restaurant’s pastas prepared front-and-center. Led by Executive Chef Christian Darcoli, who honed his craft in California, London, and San Juan, Serena Pastificio will focus on “old-school Italian flavors with new-school techniques,” says Jason Daniel, COO of IPIC Theaters, the company behind Serena Pastificio.www.atlantamagazine.com
