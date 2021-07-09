Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Northern Italian restaurant Serena Pastificio opens soon at Colony Square

By Carly Cooper
Atlanta Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 230-seat Italian restaurant, Serena Pastificio, will soon add to the dining options at the newly renovated Colony Square in Midtown, with the restaurant’s pastas prepared front-and-center. Led by Executive Chef Christian Darcoli, who honed his craft in California, London, and San Juan, Serena Pastificio will focus on “old-school Italian flavors with new-school techniques,” says Jason Daniel, COO of IPIC Theaters, the company behind Serena Pastificio.

www.atlantamagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Northern Italian#Italian Restaurant#Italian Dishes#Food Drink#Ipic Theaters#Aperol#Parmesan#Spago Al Pomodoro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Oneida, NYcnyhomepage.com

Nostro Restaurant is opening on Friday

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – After a long 15 months of not being able to open due to the pandemic, this social experience restaurant is ready to open their door to give you a taste of northern Italy. “You could eat here just like you would at any other restaurant where...
Marietta, GAwhatnowatlanta.com

Colony Square Redeveloper Buys The Avenue East Cobb

North American Properties has acquired The Avenue East Cobb, a 230,000-square-foot shopping center in Marietta, for an undisclosed price, it said on Wednesday. Behind projects like Atlanta’s Colony Square and Atlantic Station redevelopments, the Ohio-based developer said it will reposition the 22-year-old retail center with exterior improvements and a leasing focus that includes chef-driven dining concepts.
Wimberley, TXKXAN

New Restaurant Opens In Wimberley

A group of Wimberley locals is bringing creekside comfort food with a sophisticated Texas twist to the burgeoning Hill Country town. Set beneath the trees and overlooking Cypress Creek, CreekHouse is opening TODAY, Friday, July 16th in Wimberley Square at 14015 RR 12. Boasting an all-day menu, which includes brunch,...
Restaurantsthisislowermerion.com

DanDan Opening Soon At Suburban Square

DanDan will soon be opening at Suburban Square. According to their website, “DanDan is a chic Sichuan & Taiwanese restaurant and full-service bar. DanDan serves up authentic dishes native to mainland China and Taiwan, coupled with refreshing cocktails, wine and beer.”. Kevin and Catherina Huang are the founders of DanDan,...
Restaurantsfb101.com

Politan Row at Colony Square Now Open in Midtown Atlanta

A design-forward food hall built especially for Midtown Atlanta is now open. The debut of Politan Row at Colony Square and its chefs marks the latest milestone in the $400 million redevelopment of the Southeast’s original mixed-use destination. Colony Square’s developer North American Properties (NAP) and the food hall’s operator Politan Group cut the ribbon on the new food hall on June 25 at a public event.
Restaurants614now.com

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants to bring Italian eatery to Bridge Park

Bridge Park just keeps leveling up. According to a release shared today, July 8, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has announced that Valentina’s will come in early spring to 4595 Bridge Park Ave. “We want guests coming to Bridge Park to be transported to Northern Italy and experience all the tastes, sounds,...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Modern Italian restaurant to open in River Oaks

Concura Italian Bites, a new restaurant promising high-end Italian fare and design, will debut with great care when it opens later this summer in River Oaks. In fact, Concura, 4340 Westheimer, means “with care” in Italian, according to owner Jessica Biondi who has nurtured dreams of opening a contemporary Italian restaurant in Houston for nearly a decade.
Springfield, OHdayton.com

Homestyle Italian food restaurant to open in Wittenberg area

An outdoor homestyle Italian food venue is set to arrive in Springfield near the Wittenberg University campus this summer. The restaurant’s name, Eatly, is a play on the country name of Italy and his family’s roots, said owner Tom Thompson. It is planned to open at 601 N. Fountain Ave. on July 23.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Just Go

5 Best Italian Restaurants in San Diego

San Diego has a surprising connection to Italy. After the 1906 earthquake in San Francisco, where their previous homes and businesses were destroyed, Italian immigrants came to San Diego. The Italians settled in what is now known as Little Italy, which has grown from being an Italian fishing neighborhood to becoming one of the city's premier dining and shopping destinations. From painstakingly sourced handmade pizzas to innovative pasta, there's something for everyone in San Diego's many Italian restaurants.
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Velvet Taco to open in August at Century Square

Velvet Taco will open its first College Station location at Century Square in on Aug. 30. The restaurant is known for serving an assortment of unique tacos that have international flair, such as the spicy tikka chicken and Mexi-Cali shrimp tacos. The restaurant also serves red velvet cake. “We are...
New York City, NYwmleader.com

Times’ restaurant of the summer implodes over ‘colonialism’

It went from “restaurant of the summer” to “not woke enough” in just 24 hours. One day after celebrated Brooklyn rooftop restaurant Outerspace received a glowing review in the New York Times, the chefs and general manager all walked out. One chef issued a scathing denunciation of the eatery’s fashion-world owners, accusing them of misogyny, a “colonial” attitude toward the food and their employees, and “skimming” bar proceeds.
Elizabethton, TNJohnson City Press

Freddy's opens Elizabethton restaurant

ELIZABETHTON — Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will hold its grand opening on Friday morning. “The family-friendly atmosphere in Elizabethton, as well as the close proximity to many different retail businesses and restaurants on Elk Avenue, makes the area a great next stop for Freddy’s. We’re truly looking forward to getting to know and serving the Elizabethton community,” Bob Rasberry, franchise owner, said.
RestaurantsPosted by
CNY News

Mangia! 12 of Upstate’s Greatest Italian Restaurants

My Italian restaurant is better than yours! Those are fighting words!. Everybody has a favorite place for pizza or pasta. Whether it is a small hole-in-the-wall pizza joint down on the corner, or a fancy ristorante dripping with crystal glassware and chandeliers, we each have our favorites. I have been eating Italian food for over 60 years, and I have dined at all of these places during my travels as a writer of Upstate New York books. Are they the best? Maybe not. How can you say? There are literally hundreds of Italian restaurants in Upstate New York, and thousands if you include New York City.
Jersey City, NJjerseycityupfront.com

Belle Ame Cafe opens in Journal Square

Jersey City is becoming a coffee lover’s paradise. New cafes are opening in all parts of the city and the latest coffee house to open is Belle Ame Cafe. Located at 76 Cottage Street in Journal Square, Belle Ame Cafe is currently in soft open mode. Liberty State Park bridge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy