Delray Beach, FL

ACRES Provides $86M Refinancing for New Hilton-Branded Hotel in Delray Beach, Florida

By Julia Sanders
rebusinessonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELRAY BEACH, FLA. — ACRES Capital Corp. has provided a nearly $86 million loan to refinance The Ray Hotel Delray Beach, a new hotel located at 233 NE 2nd Ave. in Delray Beach. The property is a member of the Curio Collection by Hilton brand of hotels. The loan was provided to sponsor Menin Development Inc., a real estate development firm. The Ray Hotel Delray Beach is slated to open at the beginning of September 2021.

