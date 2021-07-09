ACRES Provides $86M Refinancing for New Hilton-Branded Hotel in Delray Beach, Florida
DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — ACRES Capital Corp. has provided a nearly $86 million loan to refinance The Ray Hotel Delray Beach, a new hotel located at 233 NE 2nd Ave. in Delray Beach. The property is a member of the Curio Collection by Hilton brand of hotels. The loan was provided to sponsor Menin Development Inc., a real estate development firm. The Ray Hotel Delray Beach is slated to open at the beginning of September 2021.rebusinessonline.com
Comments / 0