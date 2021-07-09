Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

University of New Mexico won't require COVID-19 vaccinations

krwg.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico says it will continue to encourage that students, faculty and staff get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in August for the fall semester but no longer plans to require it. University President Garnett Stokes said in an email that vaccinations are key to stopping the spread of the coronavirus and that the university is working toward a 100% vaccination rate. However, the university noted in a statement Thursday that the vaccine remains under emergency use authorization by the federal government. The university previously proposed a vaccine requirement and posted a draft policy on its website.

