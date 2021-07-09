Cancel
Over 170 Android Cryptocurrency Apps are Scams

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent report shows that Android has a cryptocurrency scam problem. These apps claim to help you mine Bitcoin “in the cloud.”. The apps work by offering a virtual dashboard that lets you monitor the cryptocurrency mining rate. The same dashboard shows you how much virtual coin has been generated. However, Lookout examined the computer code in the apps along with the network traffic, and found the coin balance displayed was actually fictitious.

