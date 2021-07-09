Palaye Royale welcome in ​“boldest era yet” with new singles Punching Bag and No Love in LA

Palaye Royale have just dropped not one but two new songs and accompanying music videos: Punching Bag and No Love in LA. Created during the pandemic, the trio – Remington Leith, Sebastian Danzig and Emerson Barrett – state of their new material: ​“Truth, honesty and angst is what we aimed to capture collectively as a band throughout this writing process. We found a new appreciation for one another during this recording process, becoming more accepting of our past and more satisfied with our present because of the art we created in what we feel is our most important music we’ve released to date.