It's a slower week for new music because of July 4th but we did get some good heavy albums this week, including Snag, At The Gates (which you can pick up on limited clear vinyl), and Year of No Light, which you can read about in Notable Releases. Check out even more new metal albums at Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases, and also check out IO's new list of favorite heavy albums of 2021 so far. As for new songs, this week brought King Woman, Tombstoner, Mayhem, Section H8, TURNSTILE, One Step Closer, and more. Read on for all the metal and hardcore we posted this week...