Madison County P.I.N. Program Helps First Responders Bridge Communication Gaps
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, along with Madison County TRIAD and St. John’s Community Care, have combined to bring an important free P.I.N. sticker program. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is using the P.I.N. Sticker Program (Potentially Impaired or Non-Verbal Person) to let first responders (law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS partners) know a motorist may have a communication issue, and they may be non-verbal or not able to communicate properly. Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0