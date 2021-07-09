Cancel
Edwardsville, IL

Madison County P.I.N. Program Helps First Responders Bridge Communication Gaps

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, along with Madison County TRIAD and St. John’s Community Care, have combined to bring an important free P.I.N. sticker program. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is using the P.I.N. Sticker Program (Potentially Impaired or Non-Verbal Person) to let first responders (law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS partners) know a motorist may have a communication issue, and they may be non-verbal or not able to communicate properly. Continue Reading

Madison County, IL
RiverBender.com

Madison County Animal Care And Control Closed On Friday After Building Is Struck

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Animal Care and Control announced it was closed on Friday after the building was struck Thursday. A 16-year-old with an instructional driving permit was driving with her father, made an error, and struck the building, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Vucich said. The building is located at 8501 Route 143, Edwardsville. Animal Control Manager Katherine Conder said the area struck was the office and no individuals or animals were hurt. She also Continue Reading
Madison, IL
RiverBender.com

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis Called In To Investigate Fatal Shooting In Madison

MADISON - At 11:51 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, the Madison Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a shooting and a male subject down in the 500 block of Washington Avenue in Madison. The male victim was transported to a St. Louis area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The male victim was identified as Antwone L. Brown, 48, of Katy, Texas. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate this matter. At this time, approximately 15 investigators from Continue Reading
Alton, IL
RiverBender.com

Capt. Dimitroff, Other Area Participants Strong On First Stages Of C.O.P.S Ride

SPRINGFIELD - Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff and several other riders who started in Alton are off to a good start on day two of the Illinois C.O.P.S. Ride. Multiple area riders are participating in the C.O.P.S. Ride this year. The ride began in Alton and ended in Springfield on Thursday night. By Friday night, the riders will be in Peoria. On Saturday, Day 3, the ride continues from Peoria to Naperville, and on Sunday, Day 4, from Naperville To Woodstock. Day 1 was Continue Reading
Madison County, IL
RiverBender.com

Madison County Adds 26 Deaths to COVID-19 Data, Positivity Rate Is 8.03 Percent Over Past 7 Days

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Health Department announced on Thursday, after a death record review process with the Illinois Department of Public Health over the past few months, MCHD has been made aware of 26 additional COVID-19 deaths in the county. The health department said please note that data is provisional and subject to change during a pandemic. Through death record review, public health continues to verify and update data on an ongoing basis. "The increase of 26 deaths were found Continue Reading
Saint Louis County, MO
RiverBender.com

Pedestrian Struck In Motorized Wheelchair By Vehicle In Hit and Run, Later Pronounced Deceased

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On July 16, 2021, at approximately 9:29 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 9400 block of Halls Ferry Road for a call for service of a pedestrian struck. Responding officers located an adult male victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased. The investigation has revealed the adult male was attempting to cross Halls Ferry Road in a motorized wheelchair. Continue Reading
O'fallon, IL
RiverBender.com

Lawn Mower Safety This Summer

O’FALLON, IL – Each year thousands of individuals are injured while mowing the lawn. These injuries can be as simple as a first degree burn to something as tragic as an amputation or even death. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital urges the public to use caution while mowing, especially when children are involved. Prevention of these injuries is key, as the most common injuries could be prevented by just slowing down and being aware of your surroundings. The types of injuries sustained Continue Reading
Madison County, IL
RiverBender.com

State's Attorney Haine: Kevin Campbell Gets 60-Year Sentence For October 2018 Murder

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday afternoon that Kevin Campbell has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the October 2018 murder of Tyrone Williams. Campbell is required to serve 100 percent of his sentence. In April, a Madison County jury found Campbell guilty of first-degree murder. “The murder of Tyrone Williams was a senseless act of violence that devastated his family, friends, and the whole community,” Haine said. “I’m Continue Reading
Chicago, IL
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Awards $3.5 Million In Restore, Reinvest, And Renew Program Grants In Response To Summer Violence

CHICAGO—Using revenue generated from adult-use cannabis sales, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) today announced 21 grants totaling $3.5 million to organizations offering young people and emerging adults (ages 10 to 25) pro-social activities that may reduce violence and victimization or provide increased street intervention this summer. Grant awards will support three months of programming, from July 1 to September 30. The grants are part of the Restore, Reinvest, Continue Reading
Dupage County, IL
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces SBA Assistance Approved For Dupage County For June Tornadoes

Residents and Businesses in DuPage County Can Apply for Low-Interest, Long-Term Loans to Boost Recovery SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker today announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved the state’s request for assistance to help people and businesses in DuPage County from severe storms and tornadoes that occurred in June 2021. In addition to DuPage County, people and businesses in the contiguous Illinois counties of Cook, Kane, Kendall and Will also are Continue Reading
East Saint Louis, IL
RiverBender.com

COVID Vaccines Available July 26, 28, 29

SAUGET - Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare are pleased to announce a series of public COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics later this month that are open to the public with no appointment required . COVID-19 vaccines will be available to ages 12 and up: Monday, July 26, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at Top of Da Line Barbershop, 4814 Bond Avenue, East St. Louis; Wednesday, July 28 , from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at SIHF Healthcare, 2001 State Street, East St. Louis; and Thursday, Continue Reading
Wood River, IL
RiverBender.com

Wood River Det. Sgt. Burns And Sister, Riana, Take Part In C.O.P.S. Ride In Memory Of Late Brother

WOOD RIVER - Wood River Det. Sgt. Aaron Burns and his sister, Riana Whitehead, have a very special connection to the Illinois Cycle Cross Illinois, which began today. Whitehead was part of the area riders who departed from the Alton Marina early Thursday. This ride is special to both Burns and Whitehead and members of the Wood River Police Department. Their brother, Patrolman Evan Burns, was struck and killed by a stolen vehicle while attempting to deploy spike strips during a pursuit Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MO
RiverBender.com

Judges Sentences Former SLMPD Officer For Assaulting Undercover Officer Posing As Protestor

ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge E. Richard Webber sentenced former SLMPD Police Officer Randy Hays to a 52-month term of imprisonment on today’s date. The 34-year-old St. Louis, Missouri resident pleaded guilty in November 2019 to using unreasonable and excessive force against a fellow St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer whom Hays mistakenly believed was a protestor. As a result of the 2017 acquittal of a former police officer on a state murder charge, Continue Reading
Edwardsville, IL
RiverBender.com

The Gori Law Firm Names Epps And Marcus As New Partners

EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law Firm, nationally recognized and based in Edwardsville, Ill., is proud to announce attorneys Jason Epps and Bob Marcus have been named the firm’s newest partners. Both attorneys will be working in the Edwardsville location. Jason Epps joined The Gori Law Firm while completing his law degree at Southern Illinois University School of Law. As an attorney, he is licensed to practice law in Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri and focuses his career on assisting individual Continue Reading

