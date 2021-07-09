Legion Leader: Edwardsville/American Legion Post 199 Fourth Of July Celebration Like 'Clockwork Once Again'

(This is one of a series of contributions from the Wood River Museum about local history). WOOD RIVER - Standard Oil of Indiana absorbed the American Oil Company of Baltimore in 1925, and operated or licensed gasoline stations under both the Standard or the American (Amoco) names. Both companies established logos, and in 1946, Standard Oil combined the Standard logo with the torch and the Amoco oval. This was updated in 1961, and again in 1971. The logo used on the Standard Oil sign in the Continue Reading