Legion Leader: Edwardsville/American Legion Post 199 Fourth Of July Celebration Like 'Clockwork Once Again'
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville/American Legion Post No. 199 Fourth of July Celebration was back on track at the American Legion Post this past Saturday. The Air Force Band performed in the afternoon, and as the day progressed, there was what Ron Swaim of Post No. 199 said was a "tremendous crowd." "The Air Force Band and the Edwardsville Community Band were both awesome, too," Swaim reflected after the event. "We hope to have the Air Force Band back next
