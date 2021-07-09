Cancel
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco: The past we can’t agree on

By News Newsletter The City
San Francisco Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou hear it wherever you go, whatever you read. San Franciscans of all ages and backgrounds seem to take great pleasure in bemoaning how The City has gotten worse. But the perception of what San Francisco used to be depends on when you got here. In the case of natives, it often hinges on your high school years. In other words, while the sentiment itself may be widespread, the changes that people dislike so much vary, depending on who’s doing the talking.

