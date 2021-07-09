Cancel
Lincoln Way West and Olive Streetscape Project to Begin Monday, July 12

South Bend, Indiana
South Bend, Indiana
Beginning Monday, July 12, temporary lane restrictions will be in effect on Lincoln Way West as work begins on the Lincoln Way West and Olive Streetscape Project. Work includes new lighting, curbs, sidewalks, bumpouts, storm sewers, asphalt pavement, landscape improvements and upgraded traffic signals for Lincoln Way West between Elmer and Fremont streets.

Access to all businesses in the impacted areas will be maintained during construction.

The project will be broken up into two phases:

Phase I (Up to 45 days)

Work on the south side of Lincoln Way West between Elmer and Fremont streets. The street will remain open with lane restrictions and on-street parking will be available.

During this phase, both Lincoln Way West and Olive Street will each be closed for up to 3 days for the installation of new storm sewers. (More details on these street closures will be announced at a later date.)

Phase 2 (Up to 45 days)

Work on the north side of Lincoln Way West between Elmer and Fremont streets. The street will remain open with lane restrictions, but no on-street parking will be available.

The $1.7 million bid was awarded to Rieth-Riley Construction Company and will be funded through the River West Development Area Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district. TIF funding is used for public improvements to advance business development in an area. The project is expected to be complete by the end of October, weather permitting.

South Bend, Indiana

South Bend is a city in, and the county seat of, St. Joseph County, Indiana, It is the fourth-largest city in Indiana, and is the economic and cultural hub of northern Indiana.

