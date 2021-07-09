Photography Students Capture the Built Landscape

In “Introduction to Imaging,” students each created a photo series that captures the visual and conceptual essence of the places they live. During the intensive, three-week Maymester course, students explored the methods, materials and history of photography — and how photographic imaging has influenced how we perceive reality. Under the guidance of Professor of Art and Architecture Christine Chin, students “mapped” the landscape around them in the style of the New Topographic photographers, whose work reconsidered the familiar constructed world.