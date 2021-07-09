Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Bristol-Myers Squibb

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $67.41 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
57K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Bristol Myers Squibb#Ask Price#Put Option#Bid Price#Bristol Myers Squibb#Bmy#Time#Sentiment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. A number of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Up 4.3%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.10. 768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 147,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Grows By 82.0%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Offer Predictions for AngioDynamics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.03.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Sells $151,270.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $151,270.00. Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):. On Wednesday, June 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $998,646.00. Moderna stock opened at $259.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Sells $632,652.28 in Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT at $462.31

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $462.31.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Decreases By 99.4%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

Virgin Galactic Options Traders See The Stock Crashing Further

Last week, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock reached toward the stars in anticipation of Sir Richard Branson riding aboard Unity 22 to the edge of the atmosphere. The hype over the successful test flight quickly diminished on Monday after the space tourism company used its elevated stock price to file a $500 million shelf offering of common stock.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Want to Buy Pfizer (PFE) Stock? See This First.

Pfizer, best known in popular culture for developing a widely-distributed COVID-19 vaccine, develops medications and vaccines in a wide range of disciplines. The firm should prove to remain in the news as COVID-19 variants Delta and Lambda become more widespread. Step 1: Open up a brokerage account. If you want...

Comments / 0

Community Policy