On this week’s show, Path of Exile is revamping some systems, swooping in with new content soon, and battle royale is back. On top of that we’ll use Troy’s latest MMOBomb video to talk about what exactly SWTOR is doing with combat styles and give our initial thoughts on Space Punks. We’ll finish up with PWE freebies and Ninja in Raid: Shadow Legends discussion. All that and more on this week’s Free to Play Cast!