Level-Up: Making Friends and Taking Names at Emporium

If you’re looking to work on any of the special research challenges or complete a task where you need to make a new friend in Pokémon Go, you’re going to need to go out of your way to meet someone brand new. A new friend in Pokémon Go is considered someone added to your friend’s list that you have never met before. Therefore, you also want to make sure you have room on your friend’s list to add someone. If you do not, you won’t be able to make a new friend.