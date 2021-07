With coronavirus pandemic conditions easing in the U.S. but the future of shopping malls still uncertain, mall owners are constantly on the lookout for any way to diversify. Two of the largest mall owners in the U.S., Brookfield Asset Management and Simon Property Group, have invested in Sam Nazarian's ghost kitchens concept, The Wall Street Journal reports. The most recent funding round, a Series B that totaled $80M, was led by Brookfield and SoftBank Group-backed REEF Technology, a tech firm dedicated to repurposing underused urban and retail spaces into modern and mixed uses. Simon had invested in the company's initial fundraising round.