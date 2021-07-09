Cancel
La Mirada, CA

4 people under arrest after La Mirada probation-compliance checks

By City News Staff
Four people are under arrest Friday in La Mirada after a series of probation-compliance checks yielded a cache of weapons, drugs and counterfeit currency.

“A significant amount” of methamphetamine, a variety of pills, a shotgun, ammunition, Tasers, scales and “fictitious U.S. currency” were recovered, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Norwalk Station said.

In a joint effort with the L.A. County Probation Department, sheriff’s Special Assignment Officers made the arrests throughout the morning and afternoon on Wednesday, said a sheriff’s spokesman.

“This was one of our special teams operations that we do from time to time,“ said the spokesman.

No other information on the suspects was immediately available.

