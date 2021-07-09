Cancel
Understanding ConocoPhillips's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $60.01. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

