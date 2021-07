The St. Louis Cardinals and the Colorado Rockies will have their third match at the Coors Field in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 9:10 PM EDT. The Cardinals wiped out the Diamondback in their previous series. The team lost the first meeting against the Rockies but they managed to bounce back in the second game and win with a score of 9-3. St. Louis delivered 9 runs, 12 hits, and 9 RBIs in the game. Yadier Molina homered in the 2nd inning and earned the first point. The winning point was made by Paul DeJong in the 10th. The Cardinals are 4th in the NL Central standings with a 41-42 record.