Using Lentivectors to Label Organoids

technologynetworks.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSBIO have supplied custom lentivectors to Francesco Pampaloni and his team at the Buchmann Institute for Molecular Life Sciences (BMLS) in Frankfurt, Germany allowing them to visualize cell nuclei and F-actin cytoskeleton in their organoids. Organoids are morphologically heterogeneous 3-dimensional cell culture systems that provide an ideal model for understanding...

#Vector#Labelling#Stem Cell#Bmls#Lifeact Mcherry#Lsfm#Fluorescently
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study proves effectiveness of Artemisia annua against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro

A multinational research group has been the first to show the excellent activity of artemisinin-based treatment against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in human cell lines – including a specific type of lung cells. Their findings were recently published in the journal Scientific Reports. Notwithstanding the increasing...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Simulations Reveal How Cyclic Peptides Diffuse Into Cells

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology have developed a computational method based on large-scale molecular dynamics simulations to predict the cell-membrane permeability of cyclic peptides using a supercomputer. Their protocol has exhibited promising accuracy and may become a useful tool for the design and discovery of cyclic peptide drugs, which could help us reach new therapeutic targets inside cells beyond the capabilities of conventional small-molecule drugs or antibody-based drugs.
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Key Protein in Photosynthesis Is Visualized

"All living beings, including us, depend on photosynthesis," says Prof. Wataru Sakamoto of the Institute of Plant Science and Resources at Okayama University, Japan, as he begins to explain the core concepts behind a recent breakthrough in understanding plant physiology, which he was involved in. "Photosynthesis produces the energy needed...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Mechanical Stimuli Influence Organ Growth

In addition to chemical factors, mechanical influences play an important role in the natural growth of human organs such as kidneys, lungs and mammary glands - but also in the development of tumors. Now a research team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has investigated the process in detail using organoids, three-dimensional model systems of such organs which are produced in the laboratory.
ScienceNature.com

RNA polymerase II transcription compartments: from multivalent chromatin binding to liquid droplet formation?

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. Recent studies invoke phase separation as a mechanism underlying the formation of ‘transcriptional condensates’. However, similarities between transcriptional condensates and the previously introduced ‘transcription factories’ model raise the question of what distinguishes the two models. One crucial aspect to consider is the contribution of intrinsically disordered regions in transcription-relevant factors.
ScienceNature.com

Plasma membrane permeabilization following cell death: many ways to dye!

In essence, apoptosis is a containment program preparing the cell corpse for engulfment by efferocytosis. When the phagocytic capacity is insufficient, apoptotic cells undergo disintegration accompanied by the release of cellular content, coined secondary necrosis. As secondary necrotic cells can elicit an inflammatory response [1], insights into the underlying mechanisms or molecules driving secondary necrosis are of major importance for therapeutic targeting. Rogers et al. reported that gasdermin E (GSDME), a member of the pore-forming gasdermin protein family and a substrate of the apoptotic caspase-3, drives secondary necrosis [2]. Indeed, Gsdme−/− macrophages displayed lower plasma membrane permeabilization upon the stimulation with etoposide, an apoptosis inducer, as assessed by propidium iodide (PI) [2]. However, other reports showed that the loss of GSDME did not result in differential kinetics in plasma membrane permeabilization measured by TO-PRO-3 fluorescent DNA dye in UV irradiated THP-1 and Jurkat T cells [3]. Similarly, the absence of GSDME did not affect membrane permeabilization measured by YOYO-1 fluorescent DNA dye in macrophages upon anti-Fas treatment [4].
ScienceEurekAlert

How cells control mitochondria

Errors in the metabolic processes of mitochondria are responsible for a variety of diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Scientists needed to find out just how the necessary building blocks are imported into the complex biochemical apparatus of these cell areas. The TOM complex (translocase of the outer mitochondrial membrane) is considered the gateway to the mitochondrion, the proverbial powerhouse of the cell. The working group headed by Professor Chris Meisinger at the Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Freiburg has now demonstrated - in human cells - how signaling molecules control this gate. A signaling protein called DYRK1A modifies the molecular machinery of TOM and makes it more permeable for enzymes that are important for the cell metabolism. The group has thus discovered the first signaling protein that directly influences this import process in humans. Their work has been published in the journal Nature Communications.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

New compounds can provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies

Russian scientists have synthesized chemical compounds that can stop the degeneration of neurons in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other severe brain pathologies. These substances can provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies. New molecules of pyrrolyl- and indolylazine classes activate intracellular mechanisms to combat one of the main causes...
Philadelphia, PANewswise

Wistar Scientists Discovered Fundamental and Widespread Gene Expression Control Mechanism that Potentially Creates Proteins at Distinct Locations in the Cell, with Implications in Immunity and Cancers

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — (July 20, 2021) — Alternative polyadenylation (APA) is an RNA processing mechanism that regulates gene expression by generating different ends on RNA transcripts of the same gene. Though it affects more than half of human genes, the significance of APA was poorly understood. Now a new study by The Wistar Institute describes an important function of APA in allowing certain mRNAs to reach specific sites of protein synthesis and reveals that length, sequence and structural properties can determine the destination (and fate) of mRNAs within the cell. These findings, published online in the journal Cell Reports, shed light on the consequences of APA that may represent a paradigm shift in the mRNA metabolism field.
ScienceNature.com

Functional expression of the eukaryotic proton pump rhodopsin OmR2 in Escherichia coli and its photochemical characterization

Microbial rhodopsins are photoswitchable seven-transmembrane proteins that are widely distributed in three domains of life, archaea, bacteria and eukarya. Rhodopsins allow the transport of protons outwardly across the membrane and are indispensable for light-energy conversion in microorganisms. Archaeal and bacterial proton pump rhodopsins have been characterized using an Escherichia coli expression system because that enables the rapid production of large amounts of recombinant proteins, whereas no success has been reported for eukaryotic rhodopsins. Here, we report a phylogenetically distinct eukaryotic rhodopsin from the dinoflagellate Oxyrrhis marina (O. marina rhodopsin-2, OmR2) that can be expressed in E. coli cells. E. coli cells harboring the OmR2 gene showed an outward proton-pumping activity, indicating its functional expression. Spectroscopic characterization of the purified OmR2 protein revealed several features as follows: (1) an absorption maximum at 533 nm with all-trans retinal chromophore, (2) the possession of the deprotonated counterion (pKa = 3.0) of the protonated Schiff base and (3) a rapid photocycle through several distinct photointermediates. Those features are similar to those of known eukaryotic proton pump rhodopsins. Our successful characterization of OmR2 expressed in E. coli cells could build a basis for understanding and utilizing eukaryotic rhodopsins.
CancerNature.com

Single-cell-resolved differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells into pancreatic duct-like organoids on a microwell chip

Creating in vitro models of diseases of the pancreatic ductal compartment requires a comprehensive understanding of the developmental trajectories of pancreas-specific cell types. Here we report the single-cell characterization of the differentiation of pancreatic duct-like organoids (PDLOs) from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) on a microwell chip that facilitates the uniform aggregation and chemical induction of hiPSC-derived pancreatic progenitors. Using time-resolved single-cell transcriptional profiling and immunofluorescence imaging of the forming PDLOs, we identified differentiation routes from pancreatic progenitors through ductal intermediates to two types of mature duct-like cells and a few non-ductal cell types. PDLO subpopulations expressed either mucins or the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, and resembled human adult duct cells. We also used the chip to uncover ductal markers relevant to pancreatic carcinogenesis, and to establish PDLO co-cultures with stellate cells, which allowed for the study of epithelial–mesenchymal signalling. The PDLO microsystem could be used to establish patient-specific pancreatic duct models.
AstronomyCosmos

An algorithm that labels galaxies

Classifying galaxies currently needs to be done manually, requiring a lot of time from astronomers and citizen scientists. But a team of Australian astrophysicists has now developed a machine-learning algorithm that should speed the process up considerably. “Galaxies come in different shapes and sizes,” says Mitchell Cavanagh, a PhD candidate...
ScienceEurekAlert

Time lapse video of organoid growth (video)

Technical University of Munich (TUM) Loading video... Caption Through time-resolved observation of the cells, a research team at the Technical University of Munich was able to investigate the complex interactions between the organoid cells and the surrounding collagen matrix in detail. By expanding in the direction of movement and then contracting again, the cells generate forces that deform the surrounding collagen matrix, making it possible for the organoid to organize the direction of its own further growth. Credit Benedikt Buchmann / TUM Usage Restrictions free for reporting on Technical University of Munich.
Sciencesciencetimes.com

Improving Sample Identification with Laboratory Labels

Many labs, especially in academia, still manually identify their samples and specimens by writing on their vials and tubes by hand. They might also write on some color tape, increase their writing area, and apply some color coding. These identification methods will often fail; they will either smudge, fade, or fall off the vials, leaving them unidentifiable. The use of laboratory labels can help remedy this problem and ensure your valuable samples remain clearly identified.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

New Method Alters Tobacco Plant Metabolism and Reduces Carcinogens

North Carolina State University researchers have developed a new technique that can alter plant metabolism. Tested in tobacco plants, the technique showed that it could reduce harmful chemical compounds, including some that are carcinogenic. The findings could be used to improve the health benefits of crops. "A number of techniques...
Computersarxiv.org

Top-label calibration

We study the problem of post-hoc calibration for multiclass classification, with an emphasis on histogram binning. Multiple works have focused on calibration with respect to the confidence of just the predicted class (or 'top-label'). We find that the popular notion of confidence calibration [Guo et al., 2017] is not sufficiently strong -- there exist predictors that are not calibrated in any meaningful way but are perfectly confidence calibrated. We propose a closely related (but subtly different) notion, top-label calibration, that accurately captures the intuition and simplicity of confidence calibration, but addresses its drawbacks. We formalize a histogram binning (HB) algorithm that reduces top-label multiclass calibration to the binary case, prove that it has clean theoretical guarantees without distributional assumptions, and perform a methodical study of its practical performance. Some prediction tasks require stricter notions of multiclass calibration such as class-wise or canonical calibration. We formalize appropriate HB algorithms corresponding to each of these goals. In experiments with deep neural nets, we find that our principled versions of HB are often better than temperature scaling, for both top-label and class-wise calibration. Code for this work will be made publicly available at this https URL.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Watching a Virus Expand Inside a Bacterium Offers New Perspective on Virus Adaptability

A team of researchers at the University of Cambridge has developed a new experimental and theoretical platform to study how viruses evolve while spreading within an organism. In the study, published in PHYSICAL REVIEW X, the researchers used experimental data and simulations of a phage-bacteria ecosystem to uncover that viral expansions can transition from 'pulled' - where the expansion is led by the pioneering viral particles at the very edge of the population, to 'pushed', where the expansion is driven by viruses arising behind the front and within the infected region.
ScienceNature.com

Population-wide diversity and stability of serum antibody epitope repertoires against human microbiota

Serum antibodies can recognize both pathogens and commensal gut microbiota. However, our current understanding of antibody repertoires is largely based on DNA sequencing of the corresponding B-cell receptor genes, and actual bacterial antigen targets remain incompletely characterized. Here we have profiled the serum antibody responses of 997 healthy individuals against 244,000 rationally selected peptide antigens derived from gut microbiota and pathogenic and probiotic bacteria. Leveraging phage immunoprecipitation sequencing (PhIP-Seq) based on phage-displayed synthetic oligo libraries, we detect a wide breadth of individual-specific as well as shared antibody responses against microbiota that associate with age and gender. We also demonstrate that these antibody epitope repertoires are more longitudinally stable than gut microbiome species abundances. Serum samples of more than 200 individuals collected five years apart could be accurately matched and could serve as an immunologic fingerprint. Overall, our results suggest that systemic antibody responses provide a non-redundant layer of information about microbiota beyond gut microbial species composition.

