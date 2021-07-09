Cancel
Economy

Network and Systems Engineer

Wyndham Capital Mortgage
Axios
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyndham Capital Mortgage is seeking a Network System Engineer to manage its internal infrastructure. The ideal candidate has a strong background in a Microsoft environment with a hybrid network. Join a company whose CEO was inducted into The Mortgage Innovator’s Hall of Fame in 2018 for our use of Technology in the industry. Technology is a huge piece of what sets Wyndham Capital apart from its competitors and we are looking for key players to bolster our talented department.

Businessaithority.com

Mindtree Achieves Data Analytics Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, announced that it has achieved the Data Analytics Services Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree’s expertise and success in leveraging analytics for business insights using Google Cloud Platform technology. Specializations in the Google Cloud...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

NRG Systems Introduces Cloud-Based Monitoring Solution for Wind and Solar Measurement Systems

HINESBURG, Vt. (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. NRG Systems, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of smart technologies for a range of wind, solar, and meteorological applications, announced today the launch of NRG Cloud, a platform for remotely monitoring the company's measurement solutions. In addition to improving users' access to their fleet of operational wind and solar resource systems, NRG Cloud features a suite of data management services to simplify data retrieval and streamline storage workflows.
ComputersCSO

Achieving Zero Trust with Network Data

After what we all had experienced last year, it’s no surprise that Zero Trust interest and initiatives are on the rise. With COVID-19 came the rapid shift to working from home, and with unknown devices suddenly connecting to the network, phishing campaigns rose, ransomware attacks increased, and other advanced threats emerged—like the SUNBURST supply chain attack and the recent Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

NewgenONE: A digital transformation platform that simplifies complex business processes

Newgen Software unveiled comprehensive digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, to simplify even the most complex business processes, manage the messiest information, and drive customer engagement based on changing demands. Newgen’s digital transformation platform, now known as NewgenONE, combines existing process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. The platform enables enterprises...
Softwareiotbusinessnews.com

EMnify Is First to Bring No-Code Automation to Cellular IoT Management

EMnify enables no-code IoT solutions with workflow automation tool Zapier. Rapidly growing no-code economy empowers non-developer teams with automation tools to streamline processes and drive productivity. EMnify, the leading cloud communication platform provider for IoT, has launched its new integration with workflow automation tool Zapier, making it the first IoT...
Softwaretechgig.com

Adobe Systems is hiring software engineers; apply here

Qualification - B.E/B.Tech/M.Tech/MCA in Computer Science and Electronics, or equivalent experience. Deep knowledge of Loadrunner/JMeter or any other performance tools. Excellent verbal and written communication skills, able to craft formal communications. Deep understanding of Java, XSL, HTML, Javascript. Analyze software performance and benchmarking, problem-solving skills. Ability to work independently with...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Cloud-based network management software firm Auvik raises $250M

Cloud-based network management software firm Auvik Networks Inc. has raised $250 million in new funding to accelerate product development and global reach. The funding, announced today, came exclusively from Great Hill Partners, which have now taken a majority stake in the company. Founded in 2011 and based in Ontario, Canada,...
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

AgriFORCE Growing Systems CEO To Appear On The Claman Countdown On Fox Business Network Today

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) , an innovative agriculture-focused technology company that delivers reliable, financially robust solutions for high value crops through proprietary facility design and automation, today announced that Ingo Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of AgriFORCE, is scheduled to appear on The Claman Countdown on the Fox Business Network at approximately 3:20 PM Eastern Time today. Mr. Mueller will discuss current issues with the global food supply chain and disadvantages of current farming methods, as well as the Company's proprietary facility design and automated growing system.
Softwaredevops.com

Engineering Applications for DevOps (Part 6)

This blog series explains how to engineer applications for DevOps. • Factors used to decide whether an application is a good candidate for DevOps. • Practices to engineer designs for DevOps. • DevOps applied to enterprise apps and software services. • DevOps applied to COTS systems. • DevOps applied to...
TechnologyComputerworld

Transforming Public Sector Engagement with Managed Private Cloud IaaS

The public sector has long recognized the need to modernize existing IT systems and operations to better serve communities. But budgetary limitations and procurement requirements have historically created roadblocks, slowing holistic digital transformation and transition to the cloud. The pandemic crisis created a new inflection point for modernizing public sector...
TechnologySFGate

Syniti launches Data Jumpstart to drive business value from data

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The 3-week solution for the 95% of execs that don't trust their data. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today launched Syniti Data Jumpstart to help organizations understand the impact of data quality in driving growth, increasing margin, speeding new product introductions, and maximizing the value of major initiatives such as M&A and Digital Transformations.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

COMSovereign Acquires RF Engineering & Energy Resource, Adding Advanced Antenna Design Capabilities And Telecom Network Sales Channels

DALLAS, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, today announced that it has acquired RF Engineering & Energy Resource ("RFEQ"), a specialist in the design, outsourced manufacturing and distribution of ultra-high performance microwave antennas and other branded solutions for the wireless and wireline industries in the United States and Latin America.
TechnologyInfoworld

Apple Healthcare Workflows for Beginners

Is your organization new to Apple-based solutions for the delivery of care? Whether you are a small clinic, large academic medical center or a large enterprise, the right technology workflows can remove the friction that end users feel and remove the manual touch from IT. In our webinar, Apple Healthcare...
Technologyaithority.com

ISG to Publish Study on Intelligent Automation Providers

Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of intelligent automation solutions and services at a time when companies are beginning to leverage these technologies to improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience. The study results will be published...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Actian Zen 15 delivers multi-platform support for secure data management from edge to cloud

Actian announced the general availability of its new Zen V15 embedded database for mobile and IoT. Actian Zen V15 addresses the demanding needs of today’s on-premise, cloud, mobile, and IoT application developers by providing persistent local and distributed data across intelligent applications deployed in enterprise, branch, and remote field environments. Actian’s Zen V15 database delivers breakthrough levels of performance and has been certified to work with the Intel OpenNESS and Smart Edge MEC platforms.
Energy Industryarxiv.org

An Ecological Robustness-Oriented Approach for Power System Network Expansion

Electric power grids are critical infrastructure that support modern society by supplying electric energy to critical infrastructure systems. Incidents are increasing that range from natural disasters to cyber attacks. These incidents threaten the reliability of power systems and create disturbances that affect the whole society. While existing standards and technologies are being applied to proactively improve power system reliability and resilience, there are still widespread electricity outages that cause billions of dollars in economic loss annually and threaten societal function and safety. Improving resilience in preparation for such events warrants strategic network design to harden the system. This paper presents an approach to strengthen power system security and reliability against disturbances by expanding the network structure from an ecosystems perspective.
TechnologyTechHive

Vilo aims to disrupt the router market with a $20-per-node mesh network system

Vilo might not be a familiar name in home networking, but at $20 per node, its new Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi System is the lowest-priced kit we’ve ever seen. Is there a catch? A small one: Vilo’s dual-band (2.4- and 5GHz) system is based on older Wi-Fi 5 (aka 802.11ac) technology that first came to market in 2013, and not the newer (and much faster) Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6e. Both Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6e are based on 802.11ax technology, but the latter delivers even more bandwidth by tapping additional radio spectrum in the less-congested 6GHz range.

