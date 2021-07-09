Network and Systems Engineer

Electric power grids are critical infrastructure that support modern society by supplying electric energy to critical infrastructure systems. Incidents are increasing that range from natural disasters to cyber attacks. These incidents threaten the reliability of power systems and create disturbances that affect the whole society. While existing standards and technologies are being applied to proactively improve power system reliability and resilience, there are still widespread electricity outages that cause billions of dollars in economic loss annually and threaten societal function and safety. Improving resilience in preparation for such events warrants strategic network design to harden the system. This paper presents an approach to strengthen power system security and reliability against disturbances by expanding the network structure from an ecosystems perspective.