Network and Systems Engineer
Wyndham Capital Mortgage is seeking a Network System Engineer to manage its internal infrastructure. The ideal candidate has a strong background in a Microsoft environment with a hybrid network. Join a company whose CEO was inducted into The Mortgage Innovator’s Hall of Fame in 2018 for our use of Technology in the industry. Technology is a huge piece of what sets Wyndham Capital apart from its competitors and we are looking for key players to bolster our talented department.charlotte.axios.com
