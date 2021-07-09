Cancel
Noldus Early-Career Software Grant

Cover picture for the articleNoldus Information Technology is seeking proposals from North American researchers from all disciplines of behavioral science research. In particular, Noldus seeks to support outstanding scientific research and career development of scientists at the early stage of their professional careers by providing access to our innovative research tools. Noldus encourages submission of proposals from early-career faculty at all eligible organizations and especially encourages women, members of underrepresented minority groups, and persons with disabilities to apply.

#Scientific Research#Behavioral Science#North American#The Program Noldus#Measuring Behavior
