Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jason Gave Taylor Muse His First Ever Shot????

101x.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is our final day Nick-less before he joins us after his vacation. We had our friend Taylor Muse of Quiet Company join us on the show to talk about very important things including drinking. Taylor confessed that Jason at one point was a bad influence on him and fed him his first shot. Emily plans on hosting a pre-game night with some friends this weekend and asked the guys to give her advice on what games she should play. Tweet her some more ideas @101xMorningX.

www.101x.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Rebecca Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quiet Company#Post Covid#Hoobastank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Google
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex. The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Ariana Grande a racist? Wedding video upsets fans

It’s been almost two months since Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism. Los Angeles (USA) – It’s been almost two months since the US singer Ariana Grande (28, “Positions”) her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), married. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...
CelebritiesPopculture

Dahlia Sky, Adult Film Actress, Dead at 31

Dahlia Sky, a veteran adult film actress, was found dead in her apartment in the San Fernando Valley, California on June 30, the Los Angeles Police Department said. She was 31. Her death is being investigated as a "potential suicide." Sky was found in a vehicle with a fatal gunshot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy