Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Unusual Options Activity Insight: VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago

On Friday, shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSE:BRF) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $23.29. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
57K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Vectors#Brf#Time#Sentiment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Country
Brazil
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing iShares Russell 2000 ETF's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $217.5. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $148.03. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) VP Sells $511,800.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MarketsBenzinga

Analyzing Callon Petroleum's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $46.33. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Diamondback Energy's Unusual Options Activity

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $82.9 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
CurrenciesPosted by
Benzinga

Brazilian Securities Regulator Approves First Ethereum ETF To Trade In Latin America

An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been approved by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) to trade on the B3 stock exchange. What Happened: According to a report from Brazilian media outlet Info Money, the passive Ethereum ETF managed by QR Asset Management will track the movements of the digital asset Ether and trade under the ticker symbol “QETH11.”
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Want to Buy Pfizer (PFE) Stock? See This First.

Pfizer, best known in popular culture for developing a widely-distributed COVID-19 vaccine, develops medications and vaccines in a wide range of disciplines. The firm should prove to remain in the news as COVID-19 variants Delta and Lambda become more widespread. Step 1: Open up a brokerage account. If you want...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Itau Unibanco Holding's Unusual Options Activity

Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $5.88 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

American Airlines Stock Breaks Downtrend: Time To Buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock may be ready to rally. After finding support around the $20 level, it has broken its downtrend line. When stocks are trending lower, the bears are in charge of the market. Their sell orders overpower the bulls. When stocks are trending higher, it’s the bulls who are in charge. Their buy orders overpower the bears.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

'Every Address Metric For Bitcoin Looks Awful,' Says Crypto Fund Manager

What Happened: Charles Edwards, the founder of Capriole Investments – a fund that takes long or short positions in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) based on autonomous algorithms – isn’t convinced that the digital asset’s address metrics are entirely bullish. “I keep seeing posts on bullish Bitcoin address growth, but every address...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Ethereum Surging Today?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded nearly 6% higher on Wednesday night and moved past the psychologically important $2,000 level. What Happened: ETH was up 5.8% over 24 hours at $2,017.84 over 24-hours at press time. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded 11.83% lower over a seven-day trailing period. ETH gained...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cramer Says Affirm Is A Buy Despite Apple Threat

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is a “good company” and the stock is a buy at current price levels, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Wednesday as shares of the fintech company fell for the second day in a row. What Happened: Shares of San Francisco-based Affirm, a company...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Lennox Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares are trading lower by 6.6% at $313.86 Wednesday afternoon. The company earlier announced its CEO will step down in 2022 and raised its FY21 guidance, though the midpoint of guidance was still below consensus estimates. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase also maintained Lennox with a...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.53% lower at $0.19 over 24 hours in the early hours of Wednesday at press time. What's Moving? The meme coin has plunged 18.97% over a seven-day trailing period. The deepening losses in DOGE come amid a widespread market-wide rout. DOGE fell 3.12% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy